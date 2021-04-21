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Let Me Take You Dancing
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1071 views • April 21, 2021
Bryan Adams - Let Me Take You Dancing
The song is UNAVAILABLE for purchase LEGALLY on a digital format, so the only way to be able to get a copy is by getting the record itself.
Bryan is embarrassed of ever singing this and can not be found on any digital form...the only way is vinyl
The song was a Disco sensation ..played every night in all Discos around the world
The song is UNAVAILABLE for purchase LEGALLY on a digital format, so the only way to be able to get a copy is by getting the record itself.
Bryan is embarrassed of ever singing this and can not be found on any digital form...the only way is vinyl
The song was a Disco sensation ..played every night in all Discos around the world
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