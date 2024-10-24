As it was in the beginning...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This promises be an enlightening discourse as it looks at "THE" method used by the enemy to deceive our fore parents in the beginning and the proposal is that he has used and is using the very same method all the way to the end. May careful thought be given and prayer for discernment be offered so we can detect the enemy's plan and plot before we are taken captive. May we seek that bond in the Spirit so we can be kept safe in HIM.