BrightLearn - Mysterious Events in the Peruvian Amazon, an interview with Timothy Alberino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn explores the bizarre and unsettling events in the Peruvian Amazon, where investigator Timothy Alberino reports encounters with mysterious, technologically advanced beings—dubbed "Face Peelers"—who terrorize villagers with hoverboards, surgical face removals and possible organ harvesting, raising questions about a hidden breakaway civilization or covert military operations.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.