Leighton Grey Origin Story "Superhero Lawyer for the People" P2

Leighton Grey a lawyer in Calgary & Cold Lake Alberta. Voracious reader, volunteer, humanitarian and eternal student of the world, talks about how his origin story when he kicked his really busy life into high gear, realizing that he had to be the hero that we are all looking for.

He speaks of faith, freedom and some of the pitfalls that he endured on his journey out of apathy.

Who ever thought that stating on social media, that life long judicial appointments should be decided based on merit, would get you cancelled and thrown out of friendly circles?

Battered and bruised, he has gone on to fight the good fight in the courts of our once great land.

He talks about being part of the National Citizen's Inquiry and the evolution of a class action lawsuit that will turn out to be a pivotal movement in our history.

Our conversation could have continued for many hours, but I chose to break this interview into 2 parts, to make it easier to pick up and listen to. God bless you all.

https://gwsllp.ca/

https://rumble.com/c/GreyMatterPodcast

https://twitter.com/GreyMatterConvo

https://www.facebook.com/people/Leighton-Grey/pfbid0K38EKfccwk52azxdrkeuNtUHpFA76i7VeHTGiWQQki15AX2oZ7JAbgpaLf4a959vl/

https://www.instagram.com/greywowkspencer/

https://rumble.com/v2unylb-canadian-national-c0v-ld-l9-lawsuit-lets-make-some-more-history.html

https://fcpp.org/2022/05/24/leighton-grey-preston-mannings-thought-experiment-the-covid-commission/

https://fcpp.org/2022/06/28/preston-manning-toward-a-national-inquiry-into-canadas-management-of-the-covid-crisis/