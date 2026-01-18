Maria Zakharova describes the work of Russian digital diplomacy in social media networks in an interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The Russian Foreign Ministry's @MariaVladimirovnaZakharova describes the work of Russian digital diplomacy in social media networks in an interview with @Andrafanaslive
"If you are a media worker and an informational warrior you must be working 24 hours a day. You must be able to predict things and calculate things analytically."
😁Literally the life of @AussieCossack