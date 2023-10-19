The 7 unjust trials of Jesus Christ.

2Thess lesson #9. Believers have to step upward in maturity because the attacks and injustice of Satan's system is directed right at us! We each will answer for our own walk with GOD and we each will have our fair share of testing and adversity to face. A study in John 18 shows us the beginning of the Lord's unjust trials.
