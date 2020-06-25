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The David Knight Show (25June20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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33 views • June 25, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:04:24 Day 101 of LOCKDOWN: Cuomo will fine/quarantine drivers from certain states, mask laws are proliferating

— 00:25:42 Joy Behar, “The View”, goes from b-tch to snitch and so do thousands of people in NM (who are in turn doxxed themselves)

— 00:39:53 The “Warp Speed” vaccination program highlights another danger of vaccines — refrigeration. Moderna vaccine must be constantly refrigerated at -112F — If not, then what happens?

— 00:55:21 I ain’t ‘fraid of no noose! “If there's somethin' strange in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? NooseBusters!” Well, Bubba & NOOSECAR called in 15 FBI agents for TWO DAYS to examine the hoax. “If it’s somethin’ weird, an’ it don’t look good, who ya gonna call?”

— 01:08:51 Flynn is free at last! Why any prosecutor appeal will likely fail. And new documentary evidence that the criminal conspiracy including Obama, Biden, Yates. Why did FBI hide the evidence for so long? And Roger Stone is still in the crosshairs

— 01:28:10 Election: John Bolton joins LP? Laura Loomer ahead in polls, Thomas Massie wins, Rand Paul candidate beats GOP establishment pick

— 01:37:34 Police—Reform or Re-Labeling? GOP bill killed by Democrats (for WRONG reason) but that’s a GOOD thing — Here’s why…

— 01:46:05 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com publisher of Trends Journal, joins to look at the escalating COVID “SadoMASKism” attacks on liberty and economic outlook for gold, silver, depression

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy