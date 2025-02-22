BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian military version of the song 'Sigma-Boy' on the eve of the anniversary on February 23
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 2 months ago

The Real "Sigma-Boy"

New military version of the song "Sigma-Boy" on the eve of the anniversary on February 23. English subtitled version.

The Moscow military choir performed the song "Sigma-boy", which went viral on TikTok. In the original viral song, it is sung by two Russian pre-teen schoolgirls. 

Adding: 

The European Central Bank suffered the biggest losses in its 25-year history in 2024.

If the information from the Berliner Zeitung that the EU is preparing a 700 billion euro aid package for Ukraine is confirmed, then the losses could increase and inflation could accelerate significantly.


700 billion euros for a record aid package for Ukraine will simply be printed. 

The plan is being kept secret until the Bundestag elections, since the disclosure that 15% of Germany's GDP will go to Ukraine could shock voters and influence their decisions. 

Leaders of the German CDU party admit that they support such a 700 billion euro package.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
