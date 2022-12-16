General Flynn | Why Did the WHO & Gates Roleplay a Catastrophic Contagion Scenario?

General Flynn | Why Did The World Health Organization and Gates Host a Catastrophic Contagion Scenario? How Will CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) Be Implemented? The Connection Between Vaccine Passports, CBDCs, ESG Scores and Surveillance Under the Skin
Discover the Truth About The Great Reset Agenda Today At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/
Eric Trump Joins Clay Clark to Discuss The Great Reset + 19 ReAwaken Updates
Jan. 20th & 21st - 1,211 Tickets Remain for General Flynn & Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour In Nashville, TN - Request Tickets HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Want to DRAMATICALLY GROW YOUR BUSINESS? February 2nd & 3rd - Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed 2-Day Interactive Business Workshop Taught by Clay Clark (February 2nd & 3rd In Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Learn More: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Learn How Aaron Antis with www.ShawHomes.com Was Able to Grow His Business from $16 Million to $160 Million In Annual Sales - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v20f04i-business-growth-want-to-grow-a-successful-business-.html
20 ReAwaken America NEWS Updates from the Desk of Clay Clark
What Is the Link Between Elon Musk, AI, mRNA Technology, CERN, Neural Link & the MARK OF THE BEAST? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1yz0o6-666-what-is-the-link-between-ai-mrna-technology.html
POINT #1 - Eric Trump Joins Julie Green and Clay Clark to Discuss The Great ReAwakening Versus The Great Reset Including (See Below) + Trump for Speaker of the House? Trump for Speaker of the House with a Mission To: 1. Call Out the Satanic Agenda 2. Defund the Swamp 3. Investigate the DEEP STATE -
WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1zmzuo-eric-trump-clay-clark-and-julie-green.html
WATCH - https://rumble.com/v20n4ro-trump-for-speaker-of-the-house-trump-for-speaker-of-the-house.html
POINT #2 - Want to Wake Up Your Family and Friends? The New Book, The Homo Deuce: The Godless Globalist Great Reset Plan Exposed In Their Own Words Is Out!!!
Learn More: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/collections/books/products/the-homo-deuce-the-godless-globalist-great-reset-plan-exposed-in-their-own-words
Learn More: https://www.amazon.com/Homo-Deuce-Godless-Globalist-Exposed/dp/B0BPHC5W4P/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1MYUV59ZJFRD5&keywords=homo+deuce&qid=1670959186&sprefix=homo+deuce%2Caps%2C110&sr=8-2
POINT #3 - What Is The Great Reset Agenda? - The Great Reset | You Would Not BELIEVE the Agenda Unless I Showed It to You "COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance and It Makes Surveillance Go UNDER YOUR SKIN" + Bill Gates, CBDCs, Why Bluetooth Links to the COVID-19 Shots - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v20ewr4-the-great-reset-you-would-not-believe-the-agenda-unless-i-showed-it-to-you.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.