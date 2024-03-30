Create New Account
Truth Social DJT is a Donation to Trump; but as Stock, Crazy Overvalued
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago

DJT, trump's truth social is crazily overvalued, and is essentially a donation mechanism to Donald Trump. The stock has tremendous Goodwill on the balance sheet, but low revenues, and no real network effect. #DJT #stocks #overvalued

Keywords
social mediadonald trumpstocksmarketinvestingstockdjtgoodwillshortstruth socialrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckibarashbearish djtnetwork effects

