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U.S. Troops Massacred "On Purpose", Says Gen Flynn-Endorsed Candidate
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132 views • August 31, 2021
Jarome Bell is a retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer and General Michael Flynn-endorsed America First Congressional candidate in Virginia District 2.
Bell joins Stew Peters, and does NOT hold back on his thoughts about Afghanistan, purposeful failure at the hands of Joe Biden and the Democrats, and calls for leaders to be expelled from Congress.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vlun4i-u.s.-troops-massacred-on-purpose-says-gen-flynn-endorsed-candidate.html
Bell joins Stew Peters, and does NOT hold back on his thoughts about Afghanistan, purposeful failure at the hands of Joe Biden and the Democrats, and calls for leaders to be expelled from Congress.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vlun4i-u.s.-troops-massacred-on-purpose-says-gen-flynn-endorsed-candidate.html
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