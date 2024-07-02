BASES2024 Summer - Mark Pilkington -UFOs-A National security Threat

Mark Pilkington returns to the Bases project lecture series, with UFOs-A National security Threat?

Mark is the author of the highly acclaimed, and must have, Mirage Men : A journey into Disinformation, Paranoia and UFOs, (2010), and co authored the film of the same name.

He runs Strange Attractor Press, and makes electronic music when he can.

Julie Phelps joins in at the brief Q&A at the end.

Part of the BASES2024 series of the year, from the Bases Project.





All seminars of the series at basestv.com

