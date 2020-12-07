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EQUILIBRIUM [2002] (MOVIE TRAILER)
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31 views • December 07, 2020
[The Full Length Movie is linked below this description.] Here is a glimpse of the NEW WORLD ORDER (NWO) which is supposed to be completed sometime between 2025 to 2030, thus it is called AGENDA 21 and AGENDA 2030. The Globalist Communist Takeover is being perpetrated under the guise of a fake virus (aka PROPAGANDA, DISINFORMATION, FAKE NEWS, and FALSE FLAG EVENT) by pushing a PLANdemic/SCAMdemic (think SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS including PSYOPS, 5G, and BIO-WEAPONS KNOWN AS VACCINATIONS). The impending, MANDATORY, bi-annual or tri-annual mRNA GMO vaccination will work by disconnecting mankind from UNIVERSAL CONSCIOUSNESS (most Religious people use the word God). Eugenicist Bill Gates has frequently called the mRNA GMO vaccination by the name "THE FINAL SOLUTION". There is NO TRUTH IN MAINSTREAM MEDIA; however, you can find some PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING and DISCLOSURE in Hollywood movies. "THEY" are required to DISCLOSE their plans and agendas, and if mankind doesn't fight back to stop those plans, then "THEY" consider CONSENT HAS BEEN GRANTED THROUGH IMPLIED/EXPRESSED CONSENT/COMPLIANCE. Mankind has the ability to WAKE UP, become CONSCIOUS, and then exercise FREE WILL TO REVOKE CONSENT/COMPLIANCE by simply saying "NO, I DO NOT CONSENT" and then "DO NOT COMPLY, PUSH BACK, AND EVEN FIGHT TO PROTECT YOUR FEW REMAINING FREEDOMS AT ALL COST". The phrases "Greater Good", "The Great Reset", "New Normal", "Fourth Industrial Revolution", "Build Back Better", "Sustainable Development", "Essential Businesses", "Essential Jobs", and so on are GLOBALIST NEW WORLD ORDER buzz phrases. What is GOOD FOR THEM, IS NOT GOOD FOR YOU OR MANKIND. Don't just think of yourself, but also think of FUTURE GENERATIONS too. We have the numbers to PUSH BACK and prevent worldwide, lock down, enslavement. RIGHT NOW it isn't too late, but the POINT OF NO RETURN is coming very quickly. "IF" a majority of people stay UNCONSCIOUS, then the world will be changed forever. We have been FREE RANGE SLAVES for hundreds of years now, but the New World Order has plans to remove the words "Free Range" altogether. In this movie they call the vaccinations/shots PROZIUM. Think people think, you must start doing research to WAKE UP and become a CONSCIOUS TRUTHER. ALL of the stats being pushed out on Mainstream Media are COMPLETELY FICTITIOUS for the purpose of FEAR MONGERING. All Conspiracy Theories come from Government and their various propaganda arms including Mainstream Media. All TRUTH comes from doing your own research, connecting dots, and being cognizant that "ALL" Conspiracy Theories "ALWAYS" come from "Official Sources".
EQUILIBRIUM [2002] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/equilibrium-2002/evp3Up7K/oldOlvoQ
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
EQUILIBRIUM [2002] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/equilibrium-2002/evp3Up7K/oldOlvoQ
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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