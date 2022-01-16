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Killer Gene Found In Sewers, China Unveils AI News Anchors & Bankers Simulate Financial Collapse
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211 views • January 16, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Untreatable gene discovered in Georgia sewers - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/gene-discovered-georgia-sewer-resistant-worlds-most-important-antibiotics
China unveils AI news anchor - https://humansarefree.com/2022/01/china-unveils-ai-news-anchor.html
1011 studies proving the vaxx is dangerous and should be stopped - https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/
President of Ghana lays out the whole cabal scheme - https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/7369
A virus is not what people think it is, it can't live outside a host - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/589262-new-study-says-air-knocks-down-covid-19
Why did bankers do a simulation of a financial collapse - https://greatgameindia.com/bankers-collapse-financial-system/
A quote for the ages - https://twitter.com/ChrisStigall/status/1481943114122395648
Just like big tech, conservatives need to create their own networks - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/14/directv-announces-they-are-cancelling-oan-news-because-of-the-network-political-alignment/?
And create their own banking system - https://dailyangle.com/articles/mike-lindell-bank-dumping-my-businesses-charities
Another pedophile gets away with it, time to take justice into our own hands - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10402929/Retired-BBC-director-76-832-child-abuse-images-gasps-shock-avoids-jail.html
Why would FedEx want anti-missile lasers, what do they know - https://gizmodo.com/fedex-asks-faa-to-let-it-install-anti-missile-lasers-on-1848361044
This guy will not comply - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1482142831032500226
Payback is a MoFo, from Blake - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/hit-his-ass-hard/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1482147327632560128
Song - Big Pharma - Conspiracy Music Guru - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbTx1_b6pVQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Untreatable gene discovered in Georgia sewers - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/gene-discovered-georgia-sewer-resistant-worlds-most-important-antibiotics
China unveils AI news anchor - https://humansarefree.com/2022/01/china-unveils-ai-news-anchor.html
1011 studies proving the vaxx is dangerous and should be stopped - https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/
President of Ghana lays out the whole cabal scheme - https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/7369
A virus is not what people think it is, it can't live outside a host - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/589262-new-study-says-air-knocks-down-covid-19
Why did bankers do a simulation of a financial collapse - https://greatgameindia.com/bankers-collapse-financial-system/
A quote for the ages - https://twitter.com/ChrisStigall/status/1481943114122395648
Just like big tech, conservatives need to create their own networks - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/14/directv-announces-they-are-cancelling-oan-news-because-of-the-network-political-alignment/?
And create their own banking system - https://dailyangle.com/articles/mike-lindell-bank-dumping-my-businesses-charities
Another pedophile gets away with it, time to take justice into our own hands - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10402929/Retired-BBC-director-76-832-child-abuse-images-gasps-shock-avoids-jail.html
Why would FedEx want anti-missile lasers, what do they know - https://gizmodo.com/fedex-asks-faa-to-let-it-install-anti-missile-lasers-on-1848361044
This guy will not comply - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1482142831032500226
Payback is a MoFo, from Blake - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/hit-his-ass-hard/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1482147327632560128
Song - Big Pharma - Conspiracy Music Guru - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbTx1_b6pVQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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