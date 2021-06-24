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Enemy Of The State- They Are Coming For The Truthers (Under Mental Health) Short Version
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80 views • June 24, 2021
What I say is, "if they can't get you one way, they will try another", even if it means to stitch you up, using suggestive means, with a twist or two of words which cause you to doubt and question yourself, thus they entrap you. It is a battle for the mind!!! Stay sharp peoples.
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