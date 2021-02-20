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Is Your Pet Food Safe?
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77 views • February 20, 2021
Most commercial pet foods are not only junk, they are actually not made out of FOOD. The same principles that apply to human nutrition applies to pets. It should be nutrient-dense, non-toxic and made with wholesome, clean ingredients. There are no pet food safety laws in the US and pet food manufacturers are not required to reveal what is actually in their products. And when you hear the truth, it's horrifying and repulsive. Join me for this very enlightening conversation with Susan Thixton, founder of the web site http://thetruthaboutpetfood.com and learn what you need to know to keep your pets safe and healthy.
Be sure to check out the website and order the list of current recommended foods on her Petsumer report here: https://www.petsumerreport.com/preview-reviews/
And subscribe to her newsletter here: https://truthaboutpetfood.com/subscribe-to-the-newsletter/
Be sure to check out the website and order the list of current recommended foods on her Petsumer report here: https://www.petsumerreport.com/preview-reviews/
And subscribe to her newsletter here: https://truthaboutpetfood.com/subscribe-to-the-newsletter/
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