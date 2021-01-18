Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi from Germany got it to the point @Laura Ingraham (Fox News

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Doctor, on the issue of the vaccine, tonight, Anthony Fauci, on this network, actually said that 75 percent of Americans are going to have to get vaccinated to reach what they call "herd immunity". Do you -- do you buy that?



DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI (GUEST): What utter nonsense. I know that Dr. Fauci is a renowned —



INGRAHAM: —immunologist.



BHAKDI: -- medical scientist and immunologist. But what he says has to be wrong. And this is also what we have taken great lengths to explain in the book. And why -- you know, someone who says this, has not the slightest inkling of the basics of immunology. And this is very, very surprising for someone of Dr. Fauci's standing. And I would dare to defy him anywhere in the world at any time. But I cannot do this in 2 minutes.



INGRAHAM: Well, so you believe that the COVID vaccine is not necessary?



BHAKDI: I think it's downright dangerous. And I warn you, if you go along these lines, you are going to go to your doom. And it's so, so unnecessary.