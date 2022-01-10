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Christian Oesch - "What's with 5G and More"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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2 views • January 10, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Christian Oesch
Topic: What’s with 5G and more?
https://www.vereinwir.ch/

Brief Bio:
Christian Oesch, is one of the leading Swiss opponents in the instrumentalization of 5G and the Corona agenda. His presentations show how the federal governments and politics are driving this development forward. Join us to learn more about the connection between 5G and Corona, the banking system, government control, why we need to keep an eye on Switzerland and Sweden and more.


Other follow up info post livestream:
Perfect, here is the German Post from our Website, which links on over to the secured German version ‘ no one should be able to delete it etc. You can translate our website with Google translate, its all on our site…… pretty good translations, at least you can see about 75% accuracy these days.
Website
https://www.vereinwir.ch/freedom-international-livestream-usa-mit-christian-oesch-schweiz-was-ist-mit-5g-und-mehr-deutsche-uebersetzung/

https://t.me/TranslatedPressDE
Telegram
https://t.me/VereinWIR

Interview Council

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Keywords
healthfreedompoliticsglobalistsmedicalfinanceelectrosmogcritical news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy