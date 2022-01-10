Christian Oesch - "What's with 5G and More"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you toFreedom International LivestreamThursday, Dec 16, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM GermanyGuest: Christian OeschTopic: What’s with 5G and more?Brief Bio:Christian Oesch, is one of the leading Swiss opponents in the instrumentalization of 5G and the Corona agenda. His presentations show how the federal governments and politics are driving this development forward. Join us to learn more about the connection between 5G and Corona, the banking system, government control, why we need to keep an eye on Switzerland and Sweden and more.Other follow up info post livestream:Perfect, here is the German Post from our Website, which links on over to the secured German version ‘ no one should be able to delete it etc. You can translate our website with Google translate, its all on our site…… pretty good translations, at least you can see about 75% accuracy these days.Websitehttps://t.me/TranslatedPressDETelegramhttps://t.me/VereinWIRInterview CouncilGrace Asagra, RN MAPodcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Blesswww.quantumnurse.lifeRoy CoughlanPodcast: AWAKENINGHartmut SchumacherPodcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH