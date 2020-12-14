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They Really Do Hate Us
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140 views • December 14, 2020
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance describes the open hatred many Democrats have for Trump supporters, and explains what that means for the country.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/12/they-really-do-hate-us/
First posted to BitChute on December 4, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/12/they-really-do-hate-us/
First posted to BitChute on December 4, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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