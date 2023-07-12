Finding Peace Through Chaos on the Path to Longevity with the Warrior Monk Method w/Lucas Hale # 17

Lucas Hale is the creator of The Warrior Monk Method and Co-Creator of The Strong Tribe Method. After a decade of personal training and beating his body down to the point where getting down and playing with his newborn son had become a challenge, he found the philosophy and embodied practices of yoga, jujitsu, judo exactly when he needed them for a more sustainable approach to wholistic mind, body, and spiritual health.
Connect with Lucas:
WarriorMonkMethod FB | https://www.facebook.com/WarriorMonkMethod WarriorMonkMethod IG | https://www.instagram.com/warriormonkmethod/ TheStrongTribeMethod FB | https://www.facebook.com/strongtribemethod TheStrongTribeMethod IG | https://www.instagram.com/strongtribemethod/
He has been able to integrate the teachings of the ancients with the science of today to develop simple concepts for a simpler life of movement, mindfulness, and peace. It is within that peace that he finds strength through chaos. Lucas has found that a value system, life philosophy, and moral code have been instrumental as pillars to build wholistic health upon More episodes: https://cultivated-change.com/podcast
