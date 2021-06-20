MFAW Stay Alert

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Warrior68
Warrior68
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62 views • June 20, 2021
Frontline Workers Testimonies
https://www.docdroid.net/Br7Laas/frontline-workers-testimonies-vaers-reports-26mar2021-pdf

Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e

ADRENOCHROME THE TORTURE OF CHILDREN FOR PROFIT
https://www.brighteon.com/b60ba1a6-347c-4ecd-855c-e3c361ff96be

Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside
https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4

EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body
https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970


Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a

Bill Gates is a Psycopath
https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08

Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians
https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3

Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=

DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE
https://www.brighteon.com/f86762a5-e2fe-49a6-88f1-c35b8a37f8e0

WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a

UFO DISCLOSURE!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e00cceb-004a-454e-9f61-c9036c2aa3e6

Wokeism will DESTROY civilization
https://www.brighteon.com/cd610486-cb6c-430c-ab78-0a177f89636b

Bible Prophecy Update: 01/31/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp42

Bible Prophecy Update: 02/07/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp43

Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68

WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/

A must research
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html

An Inconvenient History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e28epbZQlTE

Noah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics
https://www.brighteon.com/03e28a1e-8000-43ac-97f7-cd9d01177219

Cherokee Wisdom

An old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.
'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.
One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.
He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.
'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'
The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?
The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'

End Times Signs.

https://youtu.be/en9s89Z6qi4

https://youtu.be/rgBMO3gjCtQ

https://youtu.be/kZPQPelOmNA

https://youtu.be/Rl8UE1IRaxY

https://youtu.be/xzuxTEq-plE

https://youtu.be/0HEAbgSF3vg


Henning Kemner

God Bless You
Keywords
evilflooddoom
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