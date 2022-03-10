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Ukraine Gov. Bombing Ukrainian Civilians - French Reporter Confirms
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2206 views • March 10, 2022
War crimes! Ukraine government are now and have been bombing Ukrainian citizens of Donbass for past 8 years, ever since Obama-Biden admin's coup d'etat of the Ukrainian leader in 2014. French reporter 'Anee Laure Bonnell' confirms.
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