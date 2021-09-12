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Biden in Disuise WTF??
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3781 views • September 12, 2021
WTF is this!!!???
https://rumble.com/vmf8d6-mr-b-in-disguise.html?mref=b0bw1&;mc=c1c8v
Somebody forgot to trim the corner on the mask, and also didn't use enough makeup to cover the vertical edge going down the side of his face.
https://rumble.com/vmf8d6-mr-b-in-disguise.html?mref=b0bw1&;mc=c1c8v
Somebody forgot to trim the corner on the mask, and also didn't use enough makeup to cover the vertical edge going down the side of his face.
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