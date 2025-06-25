5G The Untold Story (new documentary)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This new documentary spotlights health hazards of wireless radiation.
The world’s first documentary on the real-world health effects of 5G features interviews with previously healthy residents of Stockholm, Sweden, who experienced serious health problems within days of having 5G antennas activated near their homes. Symptoms included insomnia, headaches, fatigue, tinnitus and heart palpitations.
This Video Mirrored From - Childrens Health Defense :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/5g-the-untold-story-documentary-health-risks-wireless-radiation/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250616