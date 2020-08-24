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Mark Passio - The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
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40 views • August 24, 2020
This is the presentation Mark Passio gave at the monthly Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks meetup on February 10, 2015.
In this presentation, Mark breaks down the entire 2nd Amendment in depth, explaining what each word and term in it means, as well as emphasizing its true intended purpose.
Video filmed by John King.
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks:
http://philadelphia.libertyontherocks.org
In this presentation, Mark breaks down the entire 2nd Amendment in depth, explaining what each word and term in it means, as well as emphasizing its true intended purpose.
Video filmed by John King.
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks:
http://philadelphia.libertyontherocks.org
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