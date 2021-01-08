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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - January 8, 2021 MIRROR
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3 views • January 08, 2021
Jan 8, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Dinesh D’Souza says, "Censorship is pushing us towards a one-party state, President Trump must flee to alternative social media,’ the president tells his supporters,‘Our incredible journey is only just beginning,’ he’ll skip the Biden inauguration, on the Corona Report, " Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi says; “The PCR test is far too sensitive, it should be trashed immediately,’ on 'Corona Crazy” the District of Columbia passes a bill that allows children to be vaccinated without the knowledge or consent of their parents, and we have an update on the man who threatened to kill himself Wednesday on the comments section of TruNews Headlines, it’s a prayer request for a struggling grocery store owner in Finland, and Kerry’s been at TruNews for two years now, watch his debut video in 2019 as Doc Burkhart introduces him
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-8-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Dinesh D’Souza says, "Censorship is pushing us towards a one-party state, President Trump must flee to alternative social media,’ the president tells his supporters,‘Our incredible journey is only just beginning,’ he’ll skip the Biden inauguration, on the Corona Report, " Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi says; “The PCR test is far too sensitive, it should be trashed immediately,’ on 'Corona Crazy” the District of Columbia passes a bill that allows children to be vaccinated without the knowledge or consent of their parents, and we have an update on the man who threatened to kill himself Wednesday on the comments section of TruNews Headlines, it’s a prayer request for a struggling grocery store owner in Finland, and Kerry’s been at TruNews for two years now, watch his debut video in 2019 as Doc Burkhart introduces him
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-8-2021
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