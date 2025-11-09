✈️ Training flight of the Russian T-50-9 ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️ United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has released footage of a training flight of the T-50-9 (5th gen stealth bomber) ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025, which will take place in Dubai from November
17 to 21.
The aircraft is shown carrying short-range air-to-air RVV-MD missiles in its internal bays, along with what appears to be Kh-58USH anti-radiation missiles.
A new heads-up display is also clearly visible.