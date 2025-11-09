✈️ Training flight of the Russian T-50-9 ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025

✈️ United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has released footage of a training flight of the T-50-9 (5th gen stealth bomber) ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025, which will take place in Dubai from November

17 to 21.

The aircraft is shown carrying short-range air-to-air RVV-MD missiles in its internal bays, along with what appears to be Kh-58USH anti-radiation missiles.

A new heads-up display is also clearly visible.