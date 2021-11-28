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WOW! Hospitals CLOSE Due To WALKOUTS Following Jab Mandate! - This Is HUGE!
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3345 views • November 28, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass walkouts of hospitals, firehalls, police stations and grocery stores as jab mandates discriminate against more than 25% of people working today.
An emergency room in New York was forced to close due to staff shortages and walkouts following the enforcement of jab mandates to work in said hospitals.
While the establishment surely benefits from replacing nurses and doctors with military in hospitals over all and the supply chain issue causes mass dependency and panic leading to martial law which the establishment loves, people can't just sit there and do nothing. People certainly can't comply. So the question should be asked, what CAN people do?
Walking out seems like the only option. Mass non-compliance and preparedness. Stocking up on food and being self sustainable. Going back to your roots. Being human. That appears to be the only true options that there are today and for that reason, we will see a massive shift in the consciousness and power centers of the populace in the next few years.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass walkouts of hospitals, firehalls, police stations and grocery stores as jab mandates discriminate against more than 25% of people working today.
An emergency room in New York was forced to close due to staff shortages and walkouts following the enforcement of jab mandates to work in said hospitals.
While the establishment surely benefits from replacing nurses and doctors with military in hospitals over all and the supply chain issue causes mass dependency and panic leading to martial law which the establishment loves, people can't just sit there and do nothing. People certainly can't comply. So the question should be asked, what CAN people do?
Walking out seems like the only option. Mass non-compliance and preparedness. Stocking up on food and being self sustainable. Going back to your roots. Being human. That appears to be the only true options that there are today and for that reason, we will see a massive shift in the consciousness and power centers of the populace in the next few years.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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