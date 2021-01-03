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Mutant Strain HYSTERIA Follows Vaccine Rollout
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49 views • January 03, 2021
Curious timing, innit folks? For a NEW, MORE CONTAGIOUS, ZOMG BE SCARED MUTANT STRAIN OF SARS-COV-2 aka THE CORONAVIRUS! (girly scream)
https://teespring.com/brently-merch?pid=227&;cid=2665
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twitter.com/cyre2067
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Links:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/01/alarming-number-of-us-health-care-workers-are-refusing-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/17/health/coronavirus-immunity.html
https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2020/07/28/immune-t-cells-may-offer-lasting-protection-against-covid-19/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2550-z
https://mobile.twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1345409909932888064
https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/01/nancy-pelosi-house-vandalized-pigs-head-fake-blood-spray-paint-stimulus/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9071229/Hospital-Chicago-suburb-forced-halt-COVID-19-vaccinations.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/tennessee-nurse-passes-out-on-camera-shortly-after-receiving-coronavirus-vaccine
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/01/health/coronavirus-vaccines-britain.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9030943/Four-volunteers-got-Pfizers-vaccine-developed-Bells-palsy.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/doctor-reportedly-severe-allergic-reaction-moderna-covid-vaccine
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/three-alaska-healthcare-workers-adverse-reactions-coronavirus-vaccine
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/media-blackout-modernas-fda-report-lists-13-deaths-in-vaccine-trials-6-vaccine-group-7-placebo.html
https://coronavirus.medium.com/what-to-know-about-serious-adverse-effects-and-deaths-in-the-moderna-vaccine-data-1031aa7f2582
https://www.today.com/health/yes-your-boss-can-fire-you-if-you-refuse-get-t203163
https://teespring.com/brently-merch?pid=227&;cid=2665
instagram.com/itsbrently
subscribestar.com/itsbrently
twitter.com/cyre2067
[email protected]
Links:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/01/alarming-number-of-us-health-care-workers-are-refusing-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/17/health/coronavirus-immunity.html
https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2020/07/28/immune-t-cells-may-offer-lasting-protection-against-covid-19/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2550-z
https://mobile.twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1345409909932888064
https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/01/nancy-pelosi-house-vandalized-pigs-head-fake-blood-spray-paint-stimulus/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9071229/Hospital-Chicago-suburb-forced-halt-COVID-19-vaccinations.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/tennessee-nurse-passes-out-on-camera-shortly-after-receiving-coronavirus-vaccine
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/01/health/coronavirus-vaccines-britain.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9030943/Four-volunteers-got-Pfizers-vaccine-developed-Bells-palsy.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/doctor-reportedly-severe-allergic-reaction-moderna-covid-vaccine
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/three-alaska-healthcare-workers-adverse-reactions-coronavirus-vaccine
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/media-blackout-modernas-fda-report-lists-13-deaths-in-vaccine-trials-6-vaccine-group-7-placebo.html
https://coronavirus.medium.com/what-to-know-about-serious-adverse-effects-and-deaths-in-the-moderna-vaccine-data-1031aa7f2582
https://www.today.com/health/yes-your-boss-can-fire-you-if-you-refuse-get-t203163
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