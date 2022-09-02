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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-3-days-of-darkness/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "“During the darkness, it will be the time that I will talk to the souls of men. They will be given the chance to come to Me on bended knee," says The LORD."