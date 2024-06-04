BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fascism, Nephilim, Kelsey Cross-dresser, King James, Tobit, “Heretics”, Barbara Crowley
Resistance Rising
115 followers
23 views • 11 months ago

SR 2024-06-03 Barbara Crowley

Topic list:

* Following fads: just stop.
* The surprising source of fascism in America.
* What happened to the contractor that investigated the explosion on “Apollo 1”?
* Johnny recaps Jennifer’s Nephilim SpecOps story.
* Cross-dressing Kelsey Grammer’s trauma-based mind-control.
* Walter Veith to Les Garrett how valuable texts have been watered-down.
* Johnny on “King James”, “Mary Queen of Scots”, the KJV, the NKJV and why it all matters.
* “Tobit”: another reason why the Apocrypha didn’t make it.
* Why was giving your sister-in-law a child after your brother’s childless death in Mosaic Law?
* Why you can’t trust Rome calling a dead nation “heretics”.
* Captain Heruli!
* Daniel’s 70 Weeks proves “Got Questions” is Jesuit-controlled.
* The one true take on Daniel 9:27 that no-one explains.
* Walter Veith vs. The Pinto
* Rome will kill you but then make a movie about you.
* Barbara Crowley’s daddy.
* John Ankerberg’s Zionism

Keywords
fascismjesuitsnephilim
