Fascism, Nephilim, Kelsey Cross-dresser, King James, Tobit, “Heretics”, Barbara Crowley

SR 2024-06-03 Barbara Crowley

Topic list:

* Following fads: just stop.

* The surprising source of fascism in America.

* What happened to the contractor that investigated the explosion on “Apollo 1”?

* Johnny recaps Jennifer’s Nephilim SpecOps story.

* Cross-dressing Kelsey Grammer’s trauma-based mind-control.

* Walter Veith to Les Garrett how valuable texts have been watered-down.

* Johnny on “King James”, “Mary Queen of Scots”, the KJV, the NKJV and why it all matters.

* “Tobit”: another reason why the Apocrypha didn’t make it.

* Why was giving your sister-in-law a child after your brother’s childless death in Mosaic Law?

* Why you can’t trust Rome calling a dead nation “heretics”.

* Captain Heruli!

* Daniel’s 70 Weeks proves “Got Questions” is Jesuit-controlled.

* The one true take on Daniel 9:27 that no-one explains.

* Walter Veith vs. The Pinto

* Rome will kill you but then make a movie about you.

* Barbara Crowley’s daddy.

* John Ankerberg’s Zionism

