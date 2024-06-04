Fascism, Nephilim, Kelsey Cross-dresser, King James, Tobit, “Heretics”, Barbara Crowley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-06-03 Barbara Crowley
Topic list:
* Following fads: just stop.
* The surprising source of fascism in America.
* What happened to the contractor that investigated the explosion on “Apollo 1”?
* Johnny recaps Jennifer’s Nephilim SpecOps story.
* Cross-dressing Kelsey Grammer’s trauma-based mind-control.
* Walter Veith to Les Garrett how valuable texts have been watered-down.
* Johnny on “King James”, “Mary Queen of Scots”, the KJV, the NKJV and why it all matters.
* “Tobit”: another reason why the Apocrypha didn’t make it.
* Why was giving your sister-in-law a child after your brother’s childless death in Mosaic Law?
* Why you can’t trust Rome calling a dead nation “heretics”.
* Captain Heruli!
* Daniel’s 70 Weeks proves “Got Questions” is Jesuit-controlled.
* The one true take on Daniel 9:27 that no-one explains.
* Walter Veith vs. The Pinto
* Rome will kill you but then make a movie about you.
* Barbara Crowley’s daddy.
* John Ankerberg’s Zionism
