© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Full Speech from rally at I-80 Speedway at Greenwood, Nebraska May 1, 2022
Follow
2
Share
Report
64 views • May 02, 2022
President Donald Trump holds a rally in support of candidates he’s endorsed in the 2022 election at the I-80 Speedway car racing track in Greenwood, Nebraska, located about halfway between Omaha and the state capital of Lincoln on May 1, 2022.
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.