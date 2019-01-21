© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/21/19#DREAMERS: Turning MLK JR. Legacy into Kam_la Harris Nightmare #AGENDA21 #CaliCabal
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/21/19: "I criticize America because I love her. I want her to stand as a moral example to the world." - Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr..
As we recognize the integrity of MLK Jr. today, let's remember that he sought a unified America, where people came together in strength, rather than binding in weakness. Meanwhile, K_mala H_rris used this day to launch her platform into the presidential hordes of the DNC, representing that exact thing: binding people together in fear, weakness and the cloud cover of (il)legality.
A clearer perspective on what happened on the MSM fake news regarding the Kentucky school kids:
https://www.infowars.com/nathan-phillips-lied-he-is-an-actor-and-the-media-was-in-on-it/
Scott Adams apologizes to the Kentucky kids:
https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1087003479510462464
The NYT reports that Mueller says Buzzfeed story on Moscow Trump Towers is Fake News:
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/18/us/politics/buzzfeed-cohen-russia-tower.html
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/01/kamala-harris-life-career-california-senator/
https://amgreatness.com/2018/04/21/poontronage-when-kamala-met-willie/
Please follow the work of former Black Panther, Larry Pinkney:
https://www.blackactivistwg.org
How to recognize the implementation of Agenda 21 in your community (go to the town clerk today and get your nomination papers to run for the Board of Selectman in your town- stop Agenda 21!):
http://nwri.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/How-Public-Officials-can-Recognize-Agenda-21.pdf
To truly appreciate the unifying power of Martin Luther King, Jr., you have to read his I have a Dream Speech!
https://www.archives.gov/files/press/exhibits/dream-speech.pdf
Let's all envision a unified and spiritually awake America, where the globalists find no harbor and the People, reestablish the 50 Republics! Happy Birthday and thank you to MLK, Jr.!!
Please Remember to hit the sub/bell tabs every time you watch a video. They are screwing with that constantly!
Thanks to everyone who perseveres in supporting this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going! I appreciate every thumbs up, sub, news-link and debate! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
1/21/19: "I criticize America because I love her. I want her to stand as a moral example to the world." - Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr..
As we recognize the integrity of MLK Jr. today, let's remember that he sought a unified America, where people came together in strength, rather than binding in weakness. Meanwhile, K_mala H_rris used this day to launch her platform into the presidential hordes of the DNC, representing that exact thing: binding people together in fear, weakness and the cloud cover of (il)legality.
A clearer perspective on what happened on the MSM fake news regarding the Kentucky school kids:
https://www.infowars.com/nathan-phillips-lied-he-is-an-actor-and-the-media-was-in-on-it/
Scott Adams apologizes to the Kentucky kids:
https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1087003479510462464
The NYT reports that Mueller says Buzzfeed story on Moscow Trump Towers is Fake News:
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/18/us/politics/buzzfeed-cohen-russia-tower.html
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/01/kamala-harris-life-career-california-senator/
https://amgreatness.com/2018/04/21/poontronage-when-kamala-met-willie/
Please follow the work of former Black Panther, Larry Pinkney:
https://www.blackactivistwg.org
How to recognize the implementation of Agenda 21 in your community (go to the town clerk today and get your nomination papers to run for the Board of Selectman in your town- stop Agenda 21!):
http://nwri.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/How-Public-Officials-can-Recognize-Agenda-21.pdf
To truly appreciate the unifying power of Martin Luther King, Jr., you have to read his I have a Dream Speech!
https://www.archives.gov/files/press/exhibits/dream-speech.pdf
Let's all envision a unified and spiritually awake America, where the globalists find no harbor and the People, reestablish the 50 Republics! Happy Birthday and thank you to MLK, Jr.!!
Please Remember to hit the sub/bell tabs every time you watch a video. They are screwing with that constantly!
Thanks to everyone who perseveres in supporting this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going! I appreciate every thumbs up, sub, news-link and debate! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.