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The English Constitutionalists Are Coming For The British
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30 views • January 28, 2022
Did you know there was a difference between the British and the English? Did you know that the English have a Constitutional Monarchy? Did you know that the US Constitution is largely based on that Constitution? Well, wonder no more. Graham Moore, head of the English Constitution, and also known as "Daddy Dragon," joins me in this episode. We'll cover some English and American history and Graham points out that it's the British that are attacking both our countries, as well as others in the world, but there is a solution and that is to return to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ and enforce the Constitutions we have.
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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