Russian fighter lay motionless for three days in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Alexandropol, DPR - all this time he transmitted information to Russian forces about the actions of the militants, where they were sending their "birds" and how many weapons they had.

The enemy told all his plans literally under Dmitry Borodavko's ear - they went out for smoke breaks next to the bush where he dug in. The fighter dug a hole, covered himself with grass and heard every next step of the enemy. He did't eat or drink for three days - the second video shows footage from those very days. (This is the second video your watching - Cynthia).

Adding: Russian soldiers liberated the settlement of Alexandropol in the DPR.

Soldier of Assault units of the 242nd regiment of the "Center" group of forces Dmitry Borodavko spent three days in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Alexandropol, adjusting Russian drones, indicating the coordinates of the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, as well as from where their artillery and mortars were firing.

This operation in the rear allowed Russian Army to dislodge significant enemy forces, after which Russian forces were able to enter the settlement.

Also: Russian soldiers liberated the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Konstantinovsk direction.