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PAGANISM: THE SANTANIC CULT OF SABBATAI ZEVI & JACOB FRANK - SABBATEAN-FRANKISTS
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929 views • June 06, 2021
THE SANTANIC LAW REVERSAL SABBATAI ZEVI & JACOB FRANK BY Rabbi Marvin Antelman
Understanding the CFR (Council of Foreign Relations) how the bankers created and founded the Bolshevik Revolution. The Czar of Russia refused to let the Rothschild bankers in to Russia. The Bolshevik's murdered the entire Czar of Russian's family (the Romanov family).
Sabbatean-Frankists
https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/history/profile-shabbatai-tzvi-sabbatean-frankist-freemasonic-chronology-1492/
Here is the list of books:
Gershom G. Scholem, Sabbatai Sevi
https://www.amazon.com/Sabbatai-Sevi-...
Caroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope
https://www.amazon.com/Tragedy-Hope-H...
Caroll Quigley, The Anglo American Establishment
https://www.amazon.com/Anglo-American...
Anthony Sutton, Wallstreet and the Bolshevik Revolution
https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Bo...
Anthony Sutton, Wallstreet and the rise of Hitler
https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Hi...
Isaac Singer, Satan in Goray
https://www.amazon.com/Satan-Goray-Is...
Marvin Antelman, To Eliminate the Opiate in two volumes:
Vol 1
https://www.amazon.com/To-Eliminate-O...
Vol 2
https://www.amazon.com/To-Eliminate-O...
Robert Keith Spenser, Cult of the All Seeing Eye
https://www.amazon.com/The-Cult-Of-Al...
Understanding the CFR (Council of Foreign Relations) how the bankers created and founded the Bolshevik Revolution. The Czar of Russia refused to let the Rothschild bankers in to Russia. The Bolshevik's murdered the entire Czar of Russian's family (the Romanov family).
Sabbatean-Frankists
https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/history/profile-shabbatai-tzvi-sabbatean-frankist-freemasonic-chronology-1492/
Here is the list of books:
Gershom G. Scholem, Sabbatai Sevi
https://www.amazon.com/Sabbatai-Sevi-...
Caroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope
https://www.amazon.com/Tragedy-Hope-H...
Caroll Quigley, The Anglo American Establishment
https://www.amazon.com/Anglo-American...
Anthony Sutton, Wallstreet and the Bolshevik Revolution
https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Bo...
Anthony Sutton, Wallstreet and the rise of Hitler
https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Hi...
Isaac Singer, Satan in Goray
https://www.amazon.com/Satan-Goray-Is...
Marvin Antelman, To Eliminate the Opiate in two volumes:
Vol 1
https://www.amazon.com/To-Eliminate-O...
Vol 2
https://www.amazon.com/To-Eliminate-O...
Robert Keith Spenser, Cult of the All Seeing Eye
https://www.amazon.com/The-Cult-Of-Al...
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