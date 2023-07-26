Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Emerging Mysticism in the Evangelical Church Today - Greg Durel
channel image
The Berean Call
129 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

This video has been redigitized, Watch our first conference with clearer audio and video.


Greg Durel is home with the Lord.  He was the pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna, Louisiana, and he had a weekday radio ministry that is devoted to educating Catholics in biblical doctrine—biblical doctrine.


Keywords
bibleberean callgreg durel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket