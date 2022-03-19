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Cesara analyzes the Color Revolution in the USA
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10 views • March 19, 2022
Cesara Speaks analyzes the Color Revolution that took place in the USA in 2020.
This video was recorded in Sept. 2020.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlXr0WNlYpk&;t=1s
Please help Cesara with her medical bills if you can. She was brutally attacked in August:
https://gofund.me/9a805951
This video was recorded in Sept. 2020.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlXr0WNlYpk&;t=1s
Please help Cesara with her medical bills if you can. She was brutally attacked in August:
https://gofund.me/9a805951
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