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GREEN PASSPORT
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100 views • April 25, 2021
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Green Passport https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ebj5lKpJL4MJ/
Quote: "The European Union have on March 17th made a proposal to implement the Green Passport to all of EU’s citizens. In a live stream the WFA is going out together with some freedom fighters, medical doctors and politicians from amongst other places Israel where the green passport has already been implemented. Listen to their words of wisdom and their warnings for the future. We the people will need to stand together for the common cause of freedom. Please feel free to share this video to spread the word, when we work together, we grow stronger. In the video: Maneka Helleberg Chairman of World Freedom Alliance. Professor Dolores Cahill of World Freedom Alliance, Sent Depeuydt Childrens Health Defence, Iliana Rachel Daniel Politician, Freedom fighter from Israel, Mads Palsvig Politician, Freedom fighter from Denmark, Arie, Sorin Schapira Medical Doctor Israel, Michael Stott Security. Find: Senta Depeuydt : https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/ Ilana Rachel Daniel : https://t.me/joinchat/UfvFcFg3ath4IqUe Mads Palsvig : https://jfk21.dk/ Credits to : Christoffer Nielsen for editing. Join us in World Freedom Alliance: https://worldfreedomalliance.org/ "
Green Passport https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ebj5lKpJL4MJ/
Quote: "The European Union have on March 17th made a proposal to implement the Green Passport to all of EU’s citizens. In a live stream the WFA is going out together with some freedom fighters, medical doctors and politicians from amongst other places Israel where the green passport has already been implemented. Listen to their words of wisdom and their warnings for the future. We the people will need to stand together for the common cause of freedom. Please feel free to share this video to spread the word, when we work together, we grow stronger. In the video: Maneka Helleberg Chairman of World Freedom Alliance. Professor Dolores Cahill of World Freedom Alliance, Sent Depeuydt Childrens Health Defence, Iliana Rachel Daniel Politician, Freedom fighter from Israel, Mads Palsvig Politician, Freedom fighter from Denmark, Arie, Sorin Schapira Medical Doctor Israel, Michael Stott Security. Find: Senta Depeuydt : https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/ Ilana Rachel Daniel : https://t.me/joinchat/UfvFcFg3ath4IqUe Mads Palsvig : https://jfk21.dk/ Credits to : Christoffer Nielsen for editing. Join us in World Freedom Alliance: https://worldfreedomalliance.org/ "
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