BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

More than 10% of Greeks employed in the public sector through fake degrees!
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
95 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • April 17, 2022

Aggregated press reports for fake or purchased Greek University degrees/diplomas. Greece is the only Country in Europe with so many medical graduates with fake or purchased University degrees, who remain unpunished! Since Greek Universities are riddled-sinking in corruption and embezzlement of European research funds, widespread fraud networks of employees are active, so all you have to do is find and get connected with a University management clerk, bribe him/her with just 300 euros, and pass any University exam you like.

https://archive.ph/BTq5D

https://archive.ph/4NekH

https://archive.ph/rq3vB

https://archive.ph/qPBmT

https://archive.ph/LPjoo

https://archive.ph/Hup4T

https://archive.ph/GSXWb

https://archive.ph/3yyAb

https://archive.ph/wAPCS

https://archive.ph/pqGlE

https://archive.ph/yvUnx

https://archive.ph/zNLwo

https://archive.ph/oae72

https://archive.ph/NPk0u

https://archive.ph/Whlqz

https://archive.ph/tEvML

https://archive.ph/1kpdj

https://archive.ph/n84z1

https://archive.ph/12zGy

https://archive.ph/EsNPu

https://archive.ph/c6KW9

https://archive.ph/ZlNws

https://archive.ph/9DB1J

https://archive.ph/qFJuw

https://archive.ph/FIcwd


PISA 2025 results in Greece revealed that more than 50% of local students were functionally illiterate:

https://archive.ph/ahsbW

https://archive.ph/JNvfx

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20260908073524/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20260908151158/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf

In Greece, only 1% of students scored at Level 5 or higher in reading. These students can comprehend lengthy texts, deal with concepts that are abstract or counterintuitive, and establish distinctions between fact and opinion, based on implicit cues pertaining to the content or source of the information.

Keywords
medicaleuropegreekfakedoctorsuniversitygreeceboughtdegreesgraduatespurchaseddiplomasunpunished
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

Chase Codewell
9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

Morgan S. Verity
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy