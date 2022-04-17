More than 10% of Greeks employed in the public sector through fake degrees!

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Aggregated press reports for fake or purchased Greek University degrees/diplomas. Greece is the only Country in Europe with so many medical graduates with fake or purchased University degrees, who remain unpunished! Since Greek Universities are riddled-sinking in corruption and embezzlement of European research funds, widespread fraud networks of employees are active, so all you have to do is find and get connected with a University management clerk, bribe him/her with just 300 euros, and pass any University exam you like.
PISA 2025 results in Greece revealed that more than 50% of local students were functionally illiterate:
https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20260908073524/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf
https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20260908151158/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf
In Greece, only 1% of students scored at Level 5 or higher in reading. These students can comprehend lengthy texts, deal with concepts that are abstract or counterintuitive, and establish distinctions between fact and opinion, based on implicit cues pertaining to the content or source of the information.