More than 10% of Greeks employed in the public sector through fake degrees!

Aggregated press reports for fake or purchased Greek University degrees/diplomas. Greece is the only Country in Europe with so many medical graduates with fake or purchased University degrees, who remain unpunished! Since Greek Universities are riddled-sinking in corruption and embezzlement of European research funds, widespread fraud networks of employees are active, so all you have to do is find and get connected with a University management clerk, bribe him/her with just 300 euros, and pass any University exam you like.

https://archive.ph/BTq5D

https://archive.ph/4NekH

https://archive.ph/rq3vB

https://archive.ph/qPBmT

https://archive.ph/LPjoo

https://archive.ph/Hup4T

https://archive.ph/GSXWb

https://archive.ph/3yyAb

https://archive.ph/wAPCS

https://archive.ph/pqGlE

https://archive.ph/yvUnx

https://archive.ph/zNLwo

https://archive.ph/oae72

https://archive.ph/NPk0u

https://archive.ph/Whlqz

https://archive.ph/tEvML

https://archive.ph/1kpdj

https://archive.ph/n84z1

https://archive.ph/12zGy

https://archive.ph/EsNPu

https://archive.ph/c6KW9

https://archive.ph/ZlNws

https://archive.ph/9DB1J

https://archive.ph/qFJuw

https://archive.ph/FIcwd





PISA 2025 results in Greece revealed that more than 50% of local students were functionally illiterate:

https://archive.ph/ahsbW

https://archive.ph/JNvfx

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20260908073524/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20260908151158/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf

In Greece, only 1% of students scored at Level 5 or higher in reading. These students can comprehend lengthy texts, deal with concepts that are abstract or counterintuitive, and establish distinctions between fact and opinion, based on implicit cues pertaining to the content or source of the information.