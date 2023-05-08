https://gettr.com/post/p2ggm95e7c5

05/07/2023 Badlands Media: Matta explained the CCP’s “BGY” plan. “B” stands for network surveillance and information control. “G” stands for gold, which is to bribe dissidents, and interest groups. “Y” is sexual bribery of celebrities and politicians in various ways in various countries in order to manipulate and extort through their sexual scandals. Miles Guo has warned that the CCP had already had 15,000 to 22,000 spies operating inside the US. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

05/07/2023 Badlands Media: 马塔解释了中共的“蓝金黄”计划。“蓝”代表网络监视和信息控制。“金”代表金钱，用于贿赂持不同政见者、利益集团。“黄”表示对各国名人和政治家以各种方式进行性贿赂，用他们的性丑闻进行操控和勒索。 郭文贵警告过中共已经有1.5-2.2万名间谍潜伏在美国。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



