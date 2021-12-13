Vaxx Injured & Coercion of Children in New Zealand

In this episode, Kelvyn is finally joined by co-producer Hannah, in front of the camera to co-host Counterspin.We are joined by Dan Allan and Rozanne De Wilde, both from Tauranga, and injured by the jab. Not only do they want to tell their stories to warn others, but they want to reassure the jab injured, that they are not alone.As we make the case for keeping children away from the Covid jab, we are joined by a mother who describes the tragic moment she learned her daughter had been convinced by her dance teacher to get jabbed.Finally, a young school girl shares her story of school coercion and teacher bullying, as they well and truly over step the mark of teacher/student relationship.