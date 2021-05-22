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People Rising in Solidarity Against ZioMedia - #NewWorldNextWeek
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31 views • May 22, 2021
Corbett Report Extras

corbettreport

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: AT&T In 'Advanced' Talks To Combine HBO, CNN, Discovery And Other Media Assets
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/att-advanced-talks-combine-cnn-discovery-and-other-media-assets
Room 641A
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Room_641A
Buycotts – #SolutionsWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/buycotts-solutionswatch/
Conspiracy Theory Rock - A Banned Segment from Saturday Night Live
https://vimeo.com/168549072

Story #2: Palestinians Stage Historic Strike Over Israeli Abuses, Gaza Bombing
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-gaza-citizens-down-tools-protest-bombing-abuses
‘We Are United As a People’: Palestinians Celebrate Historic Strike, Urge Supporters to ‘Keep Momentum Going’
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/05/we-are-united-as-a-people-palestinians-celebrate-a-historic-strike-urge-supporters-to-keep-momentum-going/
The Spirit of 1936
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/05/the-spirit-of-1936/
RSF Asks ICC Prosecutor to Say Whether Israeli Airstrikes on Media In Gaza Constitute War Crimes
https://rsf.org/en/news/rsf-asks-icc-prosecutor-say-whether-israeli-airstrikes-media-gaza-constitute-war-crimes
Journalist Reports Live From Gaza As Neighbouring Building Hit By Israel Airstrike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBhEZ7gQCpQ
Taboo On Saying ‘Apartheid’ Is Suddenly Over In U.S. Mainstream — Thanks to AOC, Bush, Oliver, Reid, Velshi
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/05/apartheid-charge-is-suddenly-common-in-u-s-mainstream-thanks-to-aoc-bush-oliver-reid-velshi/
Killing Gaza
https://vimeo.com/549520612
Biden OKs Sale Of $735M In Missiles to Israel, Incl. Same Type Used to Strike Gaza Tower
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62239
Biden Approves $735M Weapons Sale to Israel, Raising Red Flags for Some House Democrats
https://archive.is/gNSau
Biden's $735 Million Arms Sale to Israel ..

Story #3: OSHA Tells Employers They May Be Liable For Adverse Reactions' Over Vax Mandate
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62224
Employers May Be Liable For ‘Any Adverse Reaction’ From Mandated Coronavirus Shots
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/employers-may-be-liable-for-any-adverse-reaction-from-mandated-coronavirus-shots-osha
PDF: "Job Safety and Health - It's The Law!"
https://www.osha.gov/sites/default/files/publications/osha3165.pdf
WEF: Get Your COVID-19 Jab - Or You Could Face Consequences From Your Employer
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62244
Biden Administration Seizes Texas Land for Border Wall Construction
https://archive.is/aYlrN
'Fight Club': Raymond K Hessel Motivation Scene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdwyAcJ8j2U&;t=0s

Become a member of Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order to:

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c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Keywords
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