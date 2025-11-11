SSP: Alien Interrogation - Profound - Must Watch and Think! // Lucifer is Showing his Cards.

This alien interrogation video, whether done by AI or otherwise, is extremely accurate. In my view, this is the enemies attempt to release truthful information with a slight bias, as part of the rules of engagement. Sharing their plans, and truth, from their perspective, allows them to operate without exposing themselves to negative karma.

It is my view that this is a true story, and the author has established skills using the latest computer technologies to bring it forward. From my experience, everything in this interview is extremely accurate, it only leaves out the Christian identity, natural seed elements. In other words, this interview is for the fallen angels that are in the flesh, given a choice between the tree of life and the tree of knowledge. The alien does not discuss the two different modes of overcoming the satanic world third dimension we find ourselves in – one for the “Natural Offspring of Jesus Christ” and the other path for tha majority of souls incarnate, the fallen angels with “Parole Opportunity.

The love and light message which the alien describes later in the video, is a very dangerous perspective without balance to embrace. The majority of souls on prison planet earth are going to a literal hell. It is not a matter of aligning to good versus evil, or light versus darkness, but rather a matter of obedience to real truth. This interview leaves that critical aspect out.

Having said that the aliens discussion about dimensional physics, God physics, and time itself, are extremely accurate. I felt this interview of paramount importance because it does highlight the battle between good and evil, the war in heavens come to the material plane, and the final wager or contest. We live in a simulated hologram designed to test the souls with free will choice between Jesus Christ, or a rebellion to the white race of Adam and Jesus Christ himself. This message was watered down in this video or not mentioned at all.

The video highlighted the reality of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and the Kingdom of hell. This video highlighted the reality of holy angels and fallen angels. There were so many other excellent discussions in this video I felt I need to post it. It is interesting to me also that it seems that father God himself, has put a fingerprint on this video, as the length of the video was 888.8 MB and the length of the transcript was 77.7 MB.

Is the end game, seconds to midnight, Jesus returns extremely soon. May you all overcome by loving the real truth not the Christian Church perspective which is a lie, and aligning in obedience that validates your genuine faith.



