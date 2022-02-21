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2/20/2022 Miles Guo: What did Xi Jinping and Putin talk about in their private meeting? The fundamental purpose for Xi and Putin to wage wars is to serve their personal safety and political interests. The West is using Ukraine to grind down Xi and Putin's will. Whether or not they are going to invade Taiwan and Ukraine, both of them will perish.