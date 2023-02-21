Situation Update, Feb 21, 2023 - Urgent call for TOTAL EVACUATION of East Palestine due to DIOXIN FALLOUT

0:00 Dioxins Fallout

19:11 Eric Coppolino

1:02:42 Controlled Burn Big Lie

1:24:43 Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD





- Why a total evacuation of East Palestine is critical for public health

- How #dioxins are formed from the combustion of vinyl chloride and PVC

- #Dioxin fallout is already under way

- Every surface for thousands of square miles is now contaminated

- The food chain will be impacted for CENTURIES

- The incredibly toxic effects of dioxin exposure: DNA damage, immune suppression, cancer, infertility

- Full interview with Eric Coppolino, dioxin investigator and journalist

- Why setting fire to vinyl chloride was an act of ECOLOGICAL #TERRORISM

- The "controlled burn" BIG LIE being pushed by the media, government and industry

- Full interview with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea about blood artifacts in the UNVACCINATED





