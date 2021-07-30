© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE IMF WARNING THAT INFLATION IS HERE TO STAY - NESTLE, UNILEVER AND OTHERS RAISING PRICES
Follow
3
Share
Report
141 views • July 30, 2021
SOURCE:
Full Spectrum Survival
The International Monetary Fund is warning that inflation is here to stay. Nestle, Unilever and other brands are raising their prices again as Americans get hit hard at the grocery store.
Full Spectrum Survival
The International Monetary Fund is warning that inflation is here to stay. Nestle, Unilever and other brands are raising their prices again as Americans get hit hard at the grocery store.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.