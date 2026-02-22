BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
TIMESTAMPEDː THE DEPOSITION OF LES WEXNER ON THE EPSTEIN PROBE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
14 views • 2 days ago

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released the video of Les Wexner’s deposition, which occurred on February 18, 2026 in Ohio.


TIMESTAMPS


0:00:00 - Deposition Opens: Introductions, Subpoena, Exhibits, and Ground Rules

0:08:20 - Wexner Sworn In: Education and Career Beginnings

0:09:50 - Wexner's Early Life: Family Background and Childhood

0:14:05 - First Meeting with Epstein: Introduction via Friends, Initial Impressions

0:23:29 - Meeting Ghislaine Maxwell: Relationship with Epstein, Initial Encounters

0:29:02 - Epstein's Employment and Responsibilities: Compensation, Timeline

0:38:03 - Reaction to Epstein's Conviction

0:42:38 - New Albany Property: Acquisition, Epstein's Adjacent Home

0:47:10 - Maria Farmer Allegations: Denials of Knowledge

0:57:27 - Epstein's Behavior Toward Women: Denials of Witnessing Misconduct

1:00:48 - Awareness of 2006 Arrest: Initial Denials from Epstein

1:09:09 - Minority Questioning Begins: Epstein's Roles, Trusts, Foundation Involvement

1:29:06 - Development of New Albany: Epstein's Limited Role

1:35:31 - Epstein's Compensation

1:38:11 - Theft: Misappropriation Details

2:06:52 - Reflections on Epstein's Con: Regrets and Advice for Investigations

2:09:16 - Majority Resumes: Epstein's Clients, Power of Attorney

2:21:55 - Why Epstein Became a Trustee

2:31:14 - New York Townhouse Sale: Details and Denials

2:38:56 - Airplane Sales and Travels: Denials of Shared Trips

2:48:52 - Victoria's Secret Allegations: Epstein Posing as Scout, Denials

3:01:24 - Minority Resumes: Property Transfers and Denials

3:10:59 - 2008 Email Exchange: Reaction to Epstein's Plea

3:30:01 - Relationship with Ehud Barak: Meetings and Donations Denials

3:31:57 - Bodyguard Richard Adrien: Denials of Knowledge

3:40:58 - Prince Andrew

3:45:47 - Signing "Your Friend"

3:46:48 - Majority Questions

3:52:41 - Ohio State Donations: Denials of Facilitation

4:02:49 - Boat Trips: Denials of Epstein or Maxwell's Involvement

4:07:05 - Epstein's Foreign Connections: Part of the Con

4:11:28 - Extramarital Affairs: Denials

4:25:05 - I WILL F**KING KILL YOU

4:30:03 - Victoria's Secret Investigations: No Knowledge

4:35:02 - Specific Assault Allegations: Denials

4:41:17 - 2008 Email: Reaction to Plea

4:46:02 - Final Reflections: Epstein's Criminality and Advice


___


depositiontimestampsjohn wardles wexnerworldwide child sex trafficking ringepstein probe
