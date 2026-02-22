TIMESTAMPEDː THE DEPOSITION OF LES WEXNER ON THE EPSTEIN PROBE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released the video of Les Wexner’s deposition, which occurred on February 18, 2026 in Ohio.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00:00 - Deposition Opens: Introductions, Subpoena, Exhibits, and Ground Rules
0:08:20 - Wexner Sworn In: Education and Career Beginnings
0:09:50 - Wexner's Early Life: Family Background and Childhood
0:14:05 - First Meeting with Epstein: Introduction via Friends, Initial Impressions
0:23:29 - Meeting Ghislaine Maxwell: Relationship with Epstein, Initial Encounters
0:29:02 - Epstein's Employment and Responsibilities: Compensation, Timeline
0:38:03 - Reaction to Epstein's Conviction
0:42:38 - New Albany Property: Acquisition, Epstein's Adjacent Home
0:47:10 - Maria Farmer Allegations: Denials of Knowledge
0:57:27 - Epstein's Behavior Toward Women: Denials of Witnessing Misconduct
1:00:48 - Awareness of 2006 Arrest: Initial Denials from Epstein
1:09:09 - Minority Questioning Begins: Epstein's Roles, Trusts, Foundation Involvement
1:29:06 - Development of New Albany: Epstein's Limited Role
1:35:31 - Epstein's Compensation
1:38:11 - Theft: Misappropriation Details
2:06:52 - Reflections on Epstein's Con: Regrets and Advice for Investigations
2:09:16 - Majority Resumes: Epstein's Clients, Power of Attorney
2:21:55 - Why Epstein Became a Trustee
2:31:14 - New York Townhouse Sale: Details and Denials
2:38:56 - Airplane Sales and Travels: Denials of Shared Trips
2:48:52 - Victoria's Secret Allegations: Epstein Posing as Scout, Denials
3:01:24 - Minority Resumes: Property Transfers and Denials
3:10:59 - 2008 Email Exchange: Reaction to Epstein's Plea
3:30:01 - Relationship with Ehud Barak: Meetings and Donations Denials
3:31:57 - Bodyguard Richard Adrien: Denials of Knowledge
3:40:58 - Prince Andrew
3:45:47 - Signing "Your Friend"
3:46:48 - Majority Questions
3:52:41 - Ohio State Donations: Denials of Facilitation
4:02:49 - Boat Trips: Denials of Epstein or Maxwell's Involvement
4:07:05 - Epstein's Foreign Connections: Part of the Con
4:11:28 - Extramarital Affairs: Denials
4:25:05 - I WILL F**KING KILL YOU
4:30:03 - Victoria's Secret Investigations: No Knowledge
4:35:02 - Specific Assault Allegations: Denials
4:41:17 - 2008 Email: Reaction to Plea
4:46:02 - Final Reflections: Epstein's Criminality and Advice
___
Like this video? I could use your help to keep making them:
BECOME A CHANNEL MEMBER:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkeGEMunZIoGUyP7z0pMYmQ/join
JOHN'S BOOK - UNCONSCIOUS PURSUIT
PATRONAGE/ONE-TIME DONATIONS
https://www.patreon.com/JohnWard
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RealJohnWard
WORLD CHAMPION MERCH
https://my-store-f4e9d5.creator-spring.com
- Epstein's Employment and Responsibilities: Compensation, Timeline
0:38:03- Reaction to Epstein's Conviction
0:42:38- New Albany Property: Acquisition, Epstein's Adjacent Home
0:47:10- Maria Farmer Allegations: Denials of Knowledge
0:57:27- Epstein's Behavior Toward Women: Denials of Witnessing Misconduct
1:00:48- Awareness of 2006 Arrest: Initial Denials from Epstein
1:09:09- Minority Questioning Begins: Epstein's Roles, Trusts, Foundation Involvement
1:29:06- Development of New Albany: Epstein's Limited Role
1:35:31- Epstein's Compensation
1:38:11- Theft: Misappropriation Details
2:06:52- Reflections on Epstein's Con: Regrets and Advice for Investigations
2:09:16- Majority Resumes: Epstein's Clients, Power of Attorney
2:21:55- Why Epstein Became a Trustee
2:31:14- New York Townhouse Sale: Details and Denials
2:38:56- Airplane Sales and Travels: Denials of Shared Trips
2:48:52- Victoria's Secret Allegations: Epstein Posing as Scout, Denials
3:01:24- Minority Resumes: Property Transfers and Denials
3:10:59- 2008 Email Exchange: Reaction to Epstein's Plea
3:30:01- Relationship with Ehud Barak: Meetings and Donations Denials
3:31:57- Bodyguard Richard Adrien: Denials of Knowledge
3:40:58- Prince Andrew
3:45:47- Signing "Your Friend"
3:46:48- Majority Questions
3:52:41- Ohio State Donations: Denials of Facilitation
4:02:49- Boat Trips: Denials of Epstein or Maxwell's Involvement
4:07:05- Epstein's Foreign Connections: Part of the Con
4:11:28- Extramarital Affairs: Denials
4:25:05- I WILL F**KING KILL YOU
4:30:03- Victoria's Secret Investigations: No Knowledge
4:35:02- Specific Assault Allegations: Denials
4:41:17- 2008 Email: Reaction to Plea
4:46:02- Final Reflections: Epstein's Criminality and Advice