© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
International Weather Wars - 23 May 2020 - Cloud Seeding - Geo Engineering
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • May 25, 2020
Malaysia - Sun Daily
https://www.thesundaily.my/home/cloud-seeding-needed-despite-recent-rainfall-says-penang-water-authority-FF2447326
https://www.thesundaily.my/opinion/pay-attention-to-looming-water-crisis-XK2408426
Dhaka Tribune - Bangladesh
https://www.dhakatribune.com/climate-change/2020/05/21/artificial-intelligence-to-combat-climate-change-a-legal-ethical-perspective
Digital Journal - Nuclear Tests
http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/environment/tests-on-nuclear-weapons-change-rainfall-patterns/article/571823
451 - Unavailable due the UK not being in the EU
https://www.scnow.com/opinion/columns/citizen-column-part-v-how-much-do-we-know/article_5ba854fa-3640-59fd-abc2-add3e2bbd790.html
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/weather-mod-a-costly-failure/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/do-what-is-best-for-the-county/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/public-has-a-right-to-know/
Business News
https://surfacingmagazine.net/global-cloud-seeding-equipment-market-2020-analysis-types-applications-forecast-and-covid-19-impact-analysis-2026/
SPICE Project - Scientific American - Jan 2020
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/noaa-gets-go-ahead-to-study-controversial-climate-plan-b/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/stratospheric-particle-injection-for-climate-engineering
http://www.spice.ac.uk/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-climate-balloon/uk-climate-experiment-cancelled-on-patent-concerns-idUKBRE84F0IP20120516
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/may/16/geoengineering-experiment-cancelled
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/jul/17/us-geoengineers-spray-sun-balloon
Chemtrails Exposed - A New Manhattan Project
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/weather-derivatives-temperature-modification-and-chemtrails-the-smoking-guns.html
Illuminati Cards
https://www.facebook.com/IntegrityMassageLLC/photos/a.335621586618265/1494234327423646/?type=3
Elana Freeland - 2017 - San Fran. Geo Eng. Forum
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?id=113491200362560&story_fbid=118008136577533
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4efE1KBF80M&feature=youtu.be
Kylie Jenner - Hayden Panatierre - Prince - Billy Corgan - Roseanne Barr - Erykah Badu
https://www.zimbio.com/Strange+Celebrity+Beliefs+You+Will+Not+Believe
Ocean Fertilisation
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/368/6492/eaay9514
https://www.thesundaily.my/home/cloud-seeding-needed-despite-recent-rainfall-says-penang-water-authority-FF2447326
https://www.thesundaily.my/opinion/pay-attention-to-looming-water-crisis-XK2408426
Dhaka Tribune - Bangladesh
https://www.dhakatribune.com/climate-change/2020/05/21/artificial-intelligence-to-combat-climate-change-a-legal-ethical-perspective
Digital Journal - Nuclear Tests
http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/environment/tests-on-nuclear-weapons-change-rainfall-patterns/article/571823
451 - Unavailable due the UK not being in the EU
https://www.scnow.com/opinion/columns/citizen-column-part-v-how-much-do-we-know/article_5ba854fa-3640-59fd-abc2-add3e2bbd790.html
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/weather-mod-a-costly-failure/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/do-what-is-best-for-the-county/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/public-has-a-right-to-know/
Business News
https://surfacingmagazine.net/global-cloud-seeding-equipment-market-2020-analysis-types-applications-forecast-and-covid-19-impact-analysis-2026/
SPICE Project - Scientific American - Jan 2020
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/noaa-gets-go-ahead-to-study-controversial-climate-plan-b/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/stratospheric-particle-injection-for-climate-engineering
http://www.spice.ac.uk/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-climate-balloon/uk-climate-experiment-cancelled-on-patent-concerns-idUKBRE84F0IP20120516
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/may/16/geoengineering-experiment-cancelled
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/jul/17/us-geoengineers-spray-sun-balloon
Chemtrails Exposed - A New Manhattan Project
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/weather-derivatives-temperature-modification-and-chemtrails-the-smoking-guns.html
Illuminati Cards
https://www.facebook.com/IntegrityMassageLLC/photos/a.335621586618265/1494234327423646/?type=3
Elana Freeland - 2017 - San Fran. Geo Eng. Forum
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?id=113491200362560&story_fbid=118008136577533
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4efE1KBF80M&feature=youtu.be
Kylie Jenner - Hayden Panatierre - Prince - Billy Corgan - Roseanne Barr - Erykah Badu
https://www.zimbio.com/Strange+Celebrity+Beliefs+You+Will+Not+Believe
Ocean Fertilisation
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/368/6492/eaay9514
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.