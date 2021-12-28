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'Going Direct Reset' - Global Coup D'Etat Of All Life To Bring In New System, & It's Happening Now (MIRRORED)
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1320 views • December 28, 2021
'Going Direct Reset' - Global Coup D'Etat Of All Life To Bring In New System, & It's Happening Now (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/OPIfBeuadYg
Pandemic Of Economic Reset, not health. No more cash, no more government, no more rights, no more choice, all things Life ... CONTROLLED! And every one of you will feel it.
https://doctors4covidethics.org/category/video/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ntl1SQKTAib/
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/OPIfBeuadYg
Pandemic Of Economic Reset, not health. No more cash, no more government, no more rights, no more choice, all things Life ... CONTROLLED! And every one of you will feel it.
https://doctors4covidethics.org/category/video/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ntl1SQKTAib/
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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